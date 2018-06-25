Police: Family of missing Michigan teen received ransom text

Authorities are actively searching for a missing Michigan teen who may be in danger after her family received a ransom text message.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Shanijah Christionna Payne was last seen by her family around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21 at her home in the 1200 block of Lexington Parkway in Ypsilanti Township.
Police said after the teen failed to come home, her biological mother and grandmother received a group text message demanding a ransom be paid for the safe return of the girl.
"All efforts to locate or contact Shanijah have been met without success," police said.
Shanijah is described as 5'8" tall and approximately 240 pounds. She was last seen with her hair pulled back in two braided pony tails, wearing a black jacket, camouflage pattern shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Any information as to the whereabouts of Shanijah should be directed to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. You can reach us at 734-994-2911 or through our confidential tip line (734-973-7711) or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).
