Two officers injured in shootout with gunman near San Diego State University

Two officers are recovering Sunday morning after being injured in a shootout with a violent suspect in San Diego's Rolando Village.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. at the Tuscany Place Apartments on Rolando Court near El Cajon Boulevard.

The officers were responding to a call regarding a "disturbance with violence" at the complex, said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. It's not known at this time who placed the call.

When officers arrived on scene, they smelled smoke and called the fire department. Police and firefighters approached the apartment together and were met with gunfire as soon as they were able to get the door opened.

firefighter became trapped in the apartment while trying to escape from the gunfire, but was later able to get out after a SWAT team entered the building.

Two officers were struck in the barrage of bullets, one of them was hit multiple times, Nisleit said at a news conference Sunday morning.

SDPD have not yet identified the injured officers but said that one of them, a three-year veteran of the department, is reported in serious but stable condition. The second officer, an 18-year veteran of the department, is in stable condition.

Both of the officers are expected to make a full recovery, Nisleit said. The suspect was confirmed dead.

Chief Nisleit said his officers have responded to calls at the apartment before, but didn't specify the nature of the calls.

Police believe the suspect was lighting a fire inside his apartment, but are waiting on a search warrant before entering the apartment. The mental health history of the suspect is part of the investigation, police said.

After the shooting, the FBI in San Diego as well as the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded on Twitter:

"@SDFD sends our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to our brothers at @SanDiegoPD who were shot in Rolando last night. Contrary to social media reports, none of our firefighters were injured. #PublicSafety #prayers"