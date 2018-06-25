Made In Idaho Product Offers Security

Imagining walking on campus or down the greenbelt, when suddenly, an attacker appears out of nowhere. Would you have the time and presence of mind to get to your phone, unlock the screen and call 911?

A new Made In Idaho product called Alert Squad makes it so you won't have to.

Ladonna Bauer is now confident being alone in public, but that hasn't always been the case. Someone was stalking her, and she was afraid to do simple things, like go shopping or take her kids to school.

She found out about a product made by an Idaho company called Alert Squad. It's a key fob that will contact police and four other people of your choosing with the press of a button.

Creator Kevin Quinn says it is perfect for women who want to feel secure when alone in public places, and it will also help teachers in school shooting situations; allowing first responders to pinpoint the location of an emergency.

Ladonna Bauer says she found herself in a situation that caused her to hit that button. Someone was following her in a grocery store. She pushed the button, and an officer immediately called her cell phone to assess the situation, and provide security.