Students from Parkland High School speak in Milwaukee on Road to Change tour

The March for Our Lives Road to Change tour brought young people from across the country to Milwaukee to speak about gun violence.

Two of the people on the panel were students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The group answered questions about recent debates in gun reform and the March for Our Lives movement.

The Stoneman Douglas students didn't go into detail about the shooting at their school but instead shared how the tragedy inspired them to travel across the country fighting for the conversation around gun reform.

"The bullet doesn't care," said one man on the panel when asked about the gun debate with the National Rifle Association.

He said the bullet doesn't care about the target's name or political stance, so it's the job of the people in power to care about the lives being taken.

Aside from Parkland, other members on the panel represented Chicago and Milwaukee. All members shared their experience with gun violence. Their stories ranged from school shootings to neighborhood drive-bys and suicides.

Throughout the entire discussion, the group stressed one thing.

"We're not trying to take your guns away."

Instead, the goal of marching and hosting public meetings is to continue the conversation around gun reform and share why they believe it is time for a change.

"I lost my best friend in that shooting. I lost him that day" said Jammal Lemy, a former Parkland student.

Since that day, many of the students from Parkland Florida have been working hard to encourage other students to push for stricter gun control measures.

"We do support gun rights. We do support the second amendment but we also have to realize when safety comes into play," said Ryan Deitsch. A student from Parkland, Florida.

The students are on a summer bus tour dedicated to registering young people to vote and promoting gun law reform.

The tour reportedly includes more than 50 planned stops in over 20 states including Wisconsin and Illinois.

More than 500 people came out to the Wisconsin Center tonight to hear their message. The bus hauling the Parkland students across the country has a revolving door. Students from different cities are jumping on and off at different stops along the way.

"This can't keep continuing, like our future is literally being killed right now," said Tatiana Washington, a student at Rufus King High School."We need gun reform now. We need our communities to be safer."

On Feb. 14, a shooter killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.