Clear

NYPD vows to find killers of Bronx teen who dreamed of becoming a cop

The NYPD is making significant progress in finding the men who stabbed a 15-year-old Bronx teen to death outside a bo...

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:24 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NYPD is making significant progress in finding the men who stabbed a 15-year-old Bronx teen to death outside a bodega, police said Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

Officers are "working 24/7 reviewing each and every tip submitted," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.

They have one objective, he said: Justice for Junior.

Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a store on Bathgate Avenue and killed by a group of men with a machete. The five men are still on the loose.

His death was among "the most brutal crimes" NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan has seen in his 36-year career.

Police have asked for help tracking down the five men behind the stabbing death of Guzman-Feliz, who dreamed of becoming a police officer himself.

Guzman-Feliz was in the NYPD Explorers program, a group for people ages 14-20 who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

"He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE'LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM," Shea tweeted. "Help us get #JusticeForJunior."

The men were last seen fleeing in a white vehicle and a dark colored sedan.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers return, along with the heat.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It