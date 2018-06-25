World War II planes in battle re-enactment in Mobile

Several hundred people watched history come alive today at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Scroll for more content...

It was part of a living history crew drill with real World War II planes involved in a simulated air attack.

The planes were World War II combat liaison aircraft known as L Birds.

James Grupczynski, a re-enactor, said, "They attack the ship. They do a dive bomb and, then, they do a torpedo run, and we do that for about half an hour, and it's as realistic as you'll ever find in World War II.

Re-enactors were dressed in period uniforms.

Crews even put out fires that were staged, and volunteers pretended to be among the wounded.

Paul Patterson from Daphne was impressed.

Patterson said, "To see them come right at the ship. and knowing, in real life, in fact, if this is actually happening, all this would have happened in a split second."

But David Stewart, a Vietnam veteran, hopes re-enactments like this one will influence young people.

He said, "Our young people need to be inspired because we cannot forget the importance of protecting our country, and our military is there to do it."

There were also re-enactors aboard the USS Drum submarine at the park.