Federal agency steps in to assist with flood ravaged areas up north

Excessive rainfall and flooding between June 16 and 17 in the Upper Peninsula counties of Gogebic, Houghton and Menominee has the governor asking for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA will work with state and local officials on a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment, which is the first step in asking for federal aid.

"A joint assessment confirms reported damages, which is a critical step to make our case for federal assistance," Gov. Rick Snyder said.

A handful of agencies, including the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, and the U.S. Small Business administration will spend time next week looking at the damage and cost estimates for recovery.

Snyder declared a state of disaster for the three counties because of widespread flooding, which means the communities will be eligible or state aid.

While the state and federal government are stepping in to help, the Better Business Bureau is cautioning people to be aware of GoFundMe scams.

"The devastation caused by the flooding in the Upper Peninsula is very unsettling," said Melanie Duquesnel, President of the BBB.

She said people instinctively want to help when there is a disaster, but it's important to be cautious when giving to any charity.

Anyone who wants to give to a charitable campaign should contact the organizer, and if they have concerns, report it on the campaign page.

GoFundMe is monitoring pages set up to help the flood victims to help avoid scams.

A list of standards for charity accountability are available at Give.org.