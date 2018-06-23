Tom Arnold warns Trump about Michael Cohen

Scroll for more content...

Actor Tom Arnold said he has tapes of President Donald Trump that have yet to be heard by the public.

While appearing on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Arnold was asked by CNN's Poppy Harlow about his upcoming show for Viceland about President Donald Trump, which focuses on tapes.

"Do you have any tapes of the President that the public is not already aware of?" Harlow inquired.

Arnold replied simply: "Yes."

"If you see, for instance, one full day on the boardroom set of 'The Apprentice,' one full day, and you see how incompetent he was," Arnold went on to say.

Arnold, a longtime comedy actor and the ex-husband of controversial comedienne Rosanne Barr, is a former contestant on Trump's show "Celebrity Apprentice."

When asked by Harlow if the tapes he were referring to was unaired footage from Trump's NBC reality show "The Apprentice," Arnold said, "We have a lot of things."

Arnold is spearheading a Viceland show "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes" where the actor, who has been vocally critical of Trump, will be filmed trying to track down damaging tapes that are rumored to exist involving Trump. This week, according to Arnold's tweets, he met with Anthony Scaramucci, the hedge fund operator who briefly served as White House spokesman, and a Huffington Post journalist. Last month Arnold tweeted a photo of himself with Felix Sater, a Russian-American who partnered with Trump on real estate ventures.

On Thursday, Arnold posted on Twitter a photo of himself next to Michael Cohen, the President's longtime personal attorney, with the caption: "I love New York."

Cohen, who is under criminal investigation for his financial dealings, retweeted it without comment.

The Arnold photo and retweet set off a round of speculation about what it means for Cohen, who over the past week appeared to send signals that he is breaking his allegiance to Trump -- he criticized the administration's immigration policy -- and is considering cooperating with federal investigators potentially providing them information about Trump, friends and sources tell CNN.

Cohen has dubbed himself a "fixer" and worked for more than a decade with the Trump Organization, was involved in conversations during the campaign to brand a Trump Tower in Moscow, and facilitated payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence allegations of an alleged affair with Trump weeks before the election.

During the unusual back-and-forth between Harlow and Arnold on Friday evening, Arnold at one point looked into the camera and seemingly addressed Trump directly.

"I'm spending the weekend hanging out with Michael Cohen, and there's a lot going on," Arnold said. "So, ... you've disrespected him and his family and there's a lot going on."

Shortly after Arnold's interview, Cohen denied any plans to spend the weekend with him or discussing Trump.

"Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous," Cohen tweeted.