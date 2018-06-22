Clear
Bird hoarder pleads guilty to animal cruelty

A 45-year-old doctor found with more than 200 sick or dead birds in his home has pleaded guilty to several counts of cruelty to animals.

Charges against Abhay Trivedi stem from a July 13, 2016 raid on his Echo Trail home in northeast Atlanta after authorities received an anonymous complaint.

More than a dozen chickens, four dogs, and hundreds of birds. Many of the birds were left dead in cages or suffered from various states of dehydration and malnutrition. The rescued animals were transported to Lifeline Animal Project of DeKalb County for housing and care.

Trivedi was sentenced to seven years on probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $59,466 to Lifeline for housing and medical costs associated with the animals in their care. He is also prohibited from possessing any animals and must also submit to mental health evaluations and treatment.

