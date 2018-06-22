Clear
Police: Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper

A man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, police officials confirmed....

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, police officials confirmed.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead near a light pole at Reno and MLK avenues. Police said the man may have electrocuted himself by trying to steal wiring from a light pole on the street.

The man was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene, and investigators made a quick determination.

"It appeared he had been trying to steal ground wire out of one of the light poles out there when he died," MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Investigators are working to determine his exact cause of death, but it appears he was electrocuted.

Police said there's no other signs of foul play and the medical examiner will take over the case.

