Good Samaritan helps elderly man stuck in flash flood

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As severe storms rocked the Quad Cities a car got stuck in flash flooding in Davenport.

A News 8 viewer shared video with us from the 2300 block of North Division Street. She said in the video an elderly man whose car was stuck in high water was being helped by another man, Charles Bateman.

This happened amid a flash flood warning spanning the immediate Quad Cities.

According to the National Weather Service, more than two inches of rain fell in the span of an hour, causing localized flash flooding.

