Two men face drug trafficking charges after deputies discovered an estimated $1 million worth of methamphetamine inside their car, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.
On Saturday, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding near East 77th Avenue and Washington Street, not far from where Interstates 25 and 270 meet. Deputies said the driver and passenger were very nervous.
A police dog alerted deputies to the Nissan Altima's trunk. After a search, nearly 113 pounds of meth were found in a subwoofer box, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, Daniel Torrero-Monzon, 40, and Orlando Torrero-Rios, 34, each were charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance and one count of committing a felony near the grounds of a school.
The men appeared in Denver County Court on Wednesday. Their next court date is scheduled for July 11. Bond is set at $500,000.
Related Content
- Men charged after deputies find $1 million worth of meth in car
- Texas police officers find $2 million worth of meth in a car's modified gas tank
- 2 charged after deputies find 7 pounds of meth during Payson traffic stop
- Jewels worth millions recovered after attempted heist
- $1.2 million worth of rare wine stolen from Goldman exec
- Troopers: Marion woman trafficked $3.7 million worth of drugs
- US Coast Guard crew seizes cocaine worth $206 million
- Space photos help find 1.5 million penguins
- 500 lbs of meth worth approximately $2M found in Disney figurines
- Two men get trapped in burning car