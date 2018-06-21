It's a real-life 'Bambi' story without the hunters.
A baby deer was taken in after her mother was hit by a car in Arcadia. The fawn was thrown into a ditch, and left orphaned. Someone called the animal lovers at Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, who quickly came and rescued the fawn.
Kris Porter gets dozens of calls a day about injured animals around the Tampa Bay Area. She's been bottle-feeding the fawn ever since.
"This little lady born on Sir Paul McCartney's birthday her name is Penny Lane," said Porter. "Those that know me, [I'm the] biggest Beatles fan ever!"
She says the fawn is extremely friendly and doing well. Hundreds of people saw the pictures Porter posted on Facebook and the comments have been pouring in ever since, thanking her for saving Penny Lane.
Related Content
- Real-life 'Bambi' rescued after mom is hit by car
- Colorado's ski rescue dogs are the real-life Paw Patrol
- Sweden opens new road that charges electric vehicles like real-life slot cars
- 6 Christmas movie locations you can visit in real life
- Real-life 'Grinch' steals presents from under Indy family's tree
- Travel blogger tracks down real-life movie and TV locations
- How this 'NCIS' actor's role mirrored real life
- Police body cam video shows dramatic rescue from life-threatening car fire
- Mother killed, toddler in serious condition after car hits mom pushing stroller
- Quick-thinking 11-year-old credited with saving mom's life