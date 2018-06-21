Officials identify airmen killed in weekend crash

Mountain Home Air Force base officials have identified the three airmen who were killed in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 west of Boise Saturday night.

Scroll for more content...

The airmen have been identified as Senior Airman Carlos V. Johnson, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron; Senior Airman Lawrence P. Manlapit III, 391st Fighter Squadron; and Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall, 366th Operations Support Squadron.

Their ages are hometowns were not available.

"I am devastated by the loss of our Airmen," said Col. Joe Kunkel, 366th Fighter Wing commander. "The upcoming weeks will be tough on all of us, but I know the Gunfighter family will pull together to support each other as well as the family and friends impacted by this tragic event."

According to the Idaho State Police, a commercial vehicle and an SUV were traveling eastbound on the Interstate, when they slowed for construction traffic near the Cloverdale Road overpass west of Boise. A second commercial vehicle struck the SUV and the first commercial vehicle from behind. Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Two occupants were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

A fourth victim also died in the crash. That person's name is expected to be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

Idaho State Police is still investigating the accident.