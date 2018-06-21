Clear

Police giving 7-Eleven Slurpee coupons to kids who do good deeds

Escondido kids spotted being good this summer will be rewarded with a free 7-Eleven Slurpee as part of the "Operation...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Escondido kids spotted being good this summer will be rewarded with a free 7-Eleven Slurpee as part of the "Operation Chill" program.

Scroll for more content...

The Escondido Police Department is taking part in the program that gives out Slurpees to children in the community who exhibit good behavior during the typically warm Escondido summer days.

Coupons for the free drink will be handed out to kids who are seen helping others, performing good deeds or participating in community events.

Escondido police Chief Craig Carter said, "We have been giving away Operation Chill coupons for many years now. The coupons are a great way for our officers to interact with Escondido's youth, which in-turn builds stronger relationships within the community. Plus, our officers are almost as excited to give the Slurpee coupons as the kids are to receive them."

This year, 7-Eleven's Operation Chill will give away up to 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to nearly 1,100 law enforcement agencies across the country. About 1,000 of the coupons will be handed out in Escondido.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It