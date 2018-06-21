Clear

TFD: Puppy stung over 200 times, in stable condition

The Tucson Fire Department saves a puppy near Oracle and Limberlost Wednesday.They were called out to the area...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Tucson Fire Department saves a puppy near Oracle and Limberlost Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

They were called out to the area when people reported a swarm of bees.

The dog was stung over 200 times according to TFD.

Firefighters gave him oxygen and kept him safe until he got to an emergency vet.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It