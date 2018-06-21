Undocumented sisters react to president's executive order

Two undocumented sisters from Connecticut call Wednesday's executive order a positive step, but they worry more about the conditions that made it necessary in the first place.

The images of children being separated from their parents near the border are emotional for many Americans.

Twin sisters Carolina and Camila Bortoletto watched with a different level of pain.

They once walked in those children's shoes.

"You're a thousand miles away from everything you knew you don't speak the language, so that's a very difficult transition," said Camila.

The sisters are undocumented. They came to the United States with their family in 1998 when they were nine and overstayed their visa.

They were never detained or separated but they know what it's like to live in fear.

"I remember already being so confused and lost and if suddenly my parents were gone from me I don't know what I would have done," said Carolina.

The Bortolleto sisters who live in Brookfield are both happy President Trump signed an executive order which will stop separating children from their parents, but they remain cynical of the president's motives.

The sisters say the public outrage prior to today's executive order has made them more optimistic that people can speak with one voice to stop policies they believe are inhumane and cruel.

The Bortolleto's know their undocumented status could make speaking out a risk, but they say they will keep making their voices heard.

They still remember what it was like to live in fear.

Camila and Carolina are also concerned that even after today's executive order, entire families will be detained together.

They say that may be progress, but it is still unacceptable in America.