Tiger shows off his stalking skills

LSU's Mike the Tiger has grown into a beautiful creature with all the cat-like traits you would see in the wild....

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 3:19 AM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 3:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

LSU's Mike the Tiger has grown into a beautiful creature with all the cat-like traits you would see in the wild.

He showed off those skills over the weekend by stalking an unassuming person who was standing with his back to the cage.

The moral of the story? For Kevin Felder Jr., it's "don't turn your back on a tiger."

His viral video has been shared thousands of time and had 1.3 million views as of Monday night.

