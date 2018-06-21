Video shows man trying to kidnap jogger

Police say a man sexually assaulted a jogger in Bridgewater while trying to kidnap her on Sunday morning.

Gordon J. Lyons, 57, of Bridgewater, is charged with kidnapping, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery. He is set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls at about 7:35 a.m. saying that a man in an orange Hyundai Santa Fe assaulted a woman jogger near 433 Pleasant St.

"Through the investigation, officers determined that the 37-year-old woman was jogging down Pleasant Street when Lyons allegedly pulled his vehicle over and stopped in front of her," Bridgewater police said in a statement. "Lyons exited the vehicle, ran towards her and grabbed both of the woman's arms and attempted to pull her toward his vehicle."

Police say Lyons sexually assaulted the woman during the struggle. She was able to scream and fight, causing them both to fall to the ground. Lyons then fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.

"Let me tell you this is anything but a victim," said Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte. "This young woman is very courageous, very independent and she fought back."

Bridgewater police have also released surveillance video of the alleged assault.

The attacker fled the scene after the woman fought back and a neighbor, Don Prohovich, approached the scene.

"She was on the ground and she was struggling to get away from him," Prohovich said.

The woman was able to take a picture of the vehicle as it fled, and a passing driver who saw the assault called 911 and followed the suspect.

Shortly after, Lyons was injured in a crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater. An ambulance took Lyons to a local hospital and he was then transported to Boston Medical Center.

Lyons is in the custody of Bridgewater police at the hospital and is being held without bail. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-697-6118.