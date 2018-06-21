Clear

Woman overdosed in vehicle, child found on floorboard

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Monday after police say she overdosed on muscle relaxers inside a vehicle while her ...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 3:20 AM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 3:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Monday after police say she overdosed on muscle relaxers inside a vehicle while her 7-month-old child was on the floorboard of the front passenger seat.

Amy Rivera's child was found face down in distress, crying and sweating profusely, according to police.

The vehicle was not running and its windows were closed. The outside air temperature was approximately 90 degrees, police note.

Rivera was revived when officers administered Narcan.

When questioned by police, Rivera allegedly provided a false name and date of birth.

She was taken to Central Arraignment and is charged with endangering welfare of children, false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.

The child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

