Louisiana state trooper charged with third-degree rape

A Louisiana State Police Trooper has been arrested in New Orleans and charged with third-degree rape.

Leander Journee is accused of raping a juvenile girl on June 11 in the 6200 block of Waldo Drive, according to the NOPD.

He was arrested and booked on June 19.

"Immediately upon being notified of the serious allegations, the department placed him on administrative leave and recovered all State Police property," Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves said. "This is an independent criminal investigation by the New Orleans Police Department. We trust the investigative process and have offered any assistance they may need."

Journee joined the Louisiana State Police in 2007, according to spokesperson Melissa Matey.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Child Abuse Division detectives at (504) 658-5267.