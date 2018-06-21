Clear

Virginia Zoo welcomes new Red Panda

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed in a new Red Panda.Bo is the newest addition to the Red Panda exhibit at the zoo...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 3:22 AM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 3:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed in a new Red Panda.

Scroll for more content...

Bo is the newest addition to the Red Panda exhibit at the zoo.

The Virginia Zoo also said that Wednesday is Bo's 1-year-old birthday.

Happy Birthday, Bo! And welcome to Virginia!

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It