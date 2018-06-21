'Occupy ICE' protest enters third night

Protesters Tuesday night continued to rally and camp around Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Portland office.

At least a couple hundred protesters held signs and gathered around candles as night fell on the third day of the so-called "Occupy ICE" gathering.

Several tents are pitched near the building, as people share food and vow to stay indefinitely.

Organizers of the protest want to send a clear message they not only oppose ICE's policies, but believe the agency should be dissolved. A common phrase from the group is "nobody is illegal."

Some protesters are blocking ICE employee parking lots with chairs, tents and their bodies.

FOX 12 spoke with a couple of protesters who joined the campout Tuesday evening.

They are particularly angry about the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting immigrants who illegally cross the border. The order has resulted in an influx of children being separated from their families.

Claudia Brown said she came to the United States in 1979 as a refugee. She said her Jewish family was escaping the Soviet Union.

Back then, Brown said they were welcomed to the U.S. with opens arms and easily obtained green cards. She said it's difficult now to see refugees treated like criminals and families ripped apart.

"I'm here because this is all I can do," Brown said. "I just couldn't imagine sitting at home, thinking about this, being upset and not being able to do anything about it – and hopefully this is doing something."