Giuliani says DOJ interviewed him over comment

Rudy Giuliani said he was interviewed by the Department of Justice about comments he made during the 2016 presidential election, claiming there was information to come on Hillary Clinton.

Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he was interviewed by the Department of Justice inspector general earlier this year about comments he made during the election that there was more information to come on Hillary Clinton.

Giuliani made the remarks in October 2016, just before then-FBI Director James Comey informed Congress that the FBI was examining emails found on a laptop in former Rep. Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin's apartment that contained emails between Clinton and Abedin. Even at the time, there were questions about whether Giuliani had gotten some inside information.

Giuliani told CNN he was interviewed on February 28. He told investigators he did not get a leak, but was only speaking about speculation from other former FBI agents that another shoe was about to drop.

Giuliani said he had no insights into whether the Weiner investigation would find more Clinton emails.

The inspector general report released last week cited FBI officials who said the decision to inform Congress about the newly found emails was driven in part because of concerns that it would leak.

Then FBI General Counsel James Baker told the inspector general that "the discussion was somebody in New York will leak this."

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch told the inspector general that she and Comey had discussed the animosity toward Clinton from the New York field office.

"He said it's clear to me that there is a cadre of senior people in New York who have a deep and visceral hatred of Secretary Clinton," Lynch said. "I'm just troubled that this issue, meaning the, the New York agent issue and leaks, I am just troubled that this issue has put us where we are today with respect to this laptop."

