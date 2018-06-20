Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. Full Story

Officer accused of assaulting mentally disabled woman

A Cobb County Police officer is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally disabled woman d...

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 4:10 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 4:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Cobb County Police officer is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally disabled woman during intercourse.

Scroll for more content...

Robert Lanier New is accused of slapping and strangling the woman during sexual intercourse in March. Police say the woman has a mental capacity of a 10 to 14 year-old person.

New also sent text messages to the woman, calling her disparaging names and telling her "I am in charge" and "I am in control."

New is facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It