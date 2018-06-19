Clear
US expecting North Korea to return troop remains in coming days

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration is expecting North Korea to return up to 200 sets of remains believed to be US servicemembers who died during the Korean War, according to four administration officials.

Planning is underway to receive the remains from North Korea in the coming days, although the actual transfer date and location has not been finalized, the officials say. They add that the administration is ready to receive the remains as early as this week if the North Koreans decide to move quickly.

President Donald Trump has held up North Korea's agreement to return the remains as one of the successes of his historic June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

