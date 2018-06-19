Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump went off-script during a small business conference and addressed his administration's practice of separating families. "You have to take the children away" to prosecute parents, he said. He also said he wants to cut aid to countries sending immigrants to the United States.

-- Donald Trump Jr. pulled out of a fundraiser for Jeb Bush's son amid criticism from the Bush family over immigration policies.

-- The Dow fell 300 points this morning after trade tensions with China escalated.

-- First Lady Melania Trump's favorability rating has taken a dip.

-- French President Emmanuel Macron scolded a teenager for disrespecting him.

-- The United States is expected to disengage with the UN Human Rights Council over what it calls anti-Israel bias.

-- Today is Juneteenth, the day in 1865 that represents the abolition of slavery in the United States. Some are using the day as a call to action to change immigration policies.

-- Rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot dead in Pittsburgh yesterday -- the same day rapper XXXTentacion was killed in Florida.

-- Last night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: a surprising win for "Best Kiss," Chadwick Boseman gave away his award and Tiffany Haddish celebrated black representation.