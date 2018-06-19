Melania Trump's favorability dips in new CNN poll

A new CNN poll out Tuesday indicates first lady Melania Trump's favorability rating has taken a dip in the past few weeks. The poll shows 51% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the first lady, down from 57% in a CNN poll conducted in May. Her current unfavorable rating stands at 29%, up from 27% last month.

Scroll for more content...

The survey was conducted from June 14-17, one month after the first lady entered Walter Reed Military Medical Center for a kidney procedure, which kept her out of the public eye for more than 25 days. Prior to her health issue, she had completed her first state dinner and announced her official platform, Be Best, at a May 7 Rose Garden ceremony. Her favorability poll numbers in early May had climbed a notable 10 points since January, from 47% to 57%.

Related: Full poll results

Of the 51% who have a favorable opinion of the first lady in the new poll, most are white, Republican men who support President Trump -- a split of 56% to 46%, men to women. The majority of that 51% are also older Americans, 62% of them between the ages of 50 and 64.

Compared to the President, Mrs. Trump is still viewed far more favorably, with a difference of 11 points. President Trump's rating is now 40% favorable, down two points from May, and 55% unfavorable. Another interesting differential between the first couple in the poll, which was conducted by SSRS, is the percentage of Democrats who have a favorable opinion of each. Twenty-nine percent of those who said they have a favorable opinion of Melania Trump are Democrats, while the President drew a favorable rating of just 10% of Democrats.