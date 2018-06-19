Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Car troubles on way to toddler's chemo don't keep Utah family down

A child being diagnosed with cancer is something no family wants to face.When the devastating diagnosis comes,...

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 4:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A child being diagnosed with cancer is something no family wants to face.

Scroll for more content...

When the devastating diagnosis comes, you just hold onto hope that nothing else will go wrong. However, sometimes everything breaks down all at once.

Tre Quenneville is a 2-year-old boy beginning his first day of his last round of chemotherapy. Monday marks his sixth time checking in to the hospital for treatment.

Call it mother's intuition, Alison Quenneville knew her son's symptoms couldn't be chalked up to just toddler clumsiness.

"He was holding onto the walls when he was walking and he would be standing up and just fall over," said Quenneville.

A scan revealed her instinct was right.

"He has medulloblastoma," Quenneville said. "It's a brain cancer and it's stage four. He also has spots on his spine."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It