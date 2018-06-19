Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Black Panther' star honors Waffle House hero

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman gave his MTV Movie & TV Award for best hero to a man he called a "real-life" hero -- James Shaw Jr.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman gave his award for playing a superhero to a real hero.

The actor was accepting the MTV Movie & TV Award for best hero in a movie when he invited James Shaw Jr. to the stage. Shaw is responsible for stopping the gunman in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in April that killed four people.

Related: The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Highlights

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said. "So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here."

Shaw then took the stage and Boseman handed him the golden popcorn award, "This is gonna live at your house."

Shaw was grazed by a bullet while grappling with the gunman and burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

Shaw also created a GoFundMe page to assist the victims of the shooting.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It