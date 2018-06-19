Administration officials say there was no call between US and North Korea this weekend

There was no call between US and North Korean officials over the weekend, two administration officials tell CNN, despite President Donald Trump telling Fox News on Friday that he planned on "calling North Korea" over the Father's Day holiday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed on Monday that there had been no call between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Officials then confirmed that no call had happened at all between Trump and North Korea. The officials did not give a reason why the call did not take place.

A week ago, Trump met the North Korean leader at a historic diplomatic summit convened in Singapore.

As a result of the meeting, Trump and Kim signed an agreement that says North Korea will "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The agreement did not include a time frame for that goal or details about how it might be achieved.