Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspicious package with parachute found at Phoenix business

First responders are on the scene of a suspicious package at a business in south Phoenix.The incident is unfol...

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 6:02 AM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 6:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First responders are on the scene of a suspicious package at a business in south Phoenix.

Scroll for more content...

The incident is unfolding at an industrial business near 37th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses reported that a package that does not belong the property was found. It is unknown how the package arrived at the location. Video from ABC15 shows the package in question attached to a parachute.

The Hazardous Materials Crews are currently testing the substance and working with Phoenix police with their investigation.

According to Phoenix fire, two officers who originally responded to the scene were exposed to an unknown substance. They were evaluated at the scene and did not need to be transported.

No other information is known at this time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It