Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Buffalo graduates get $10 million gift from New York State

A $10 million award was presented to the Say Yes Buffalo program at a ceremony Friday. State leaders delivered the aw...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 9:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A $10 million award was presented to the Say Yes Buffalo program at a ceremony Friday. State leaders delivered the award as part of Governor Cuomo's Buffalo Billion II investment fund.

Scroll for more content...

All of that money will be made available to Say Yes scholarship recipients attending SUNY or CUNY schools. It will be awarded to students demonstrating the most financial need and is meant to help with the cost of college beyond tuition.

Say Yes Buffalo first started offering scholarships to graduates of Buffalo public and charter high schools in 2013. The new funding from New York State will go toward existing Opportunity Grants. Those grants are awarded, up to $2,000 per year, to students who receive the maximum Federal PELL Grant and who reside on a SUNY/CUNY campus.

"We are happy with the resolution with New York State regarding Excelsior," said David Rust, Executive Director of Say Yes Buffalo. "Since the beginning, we recognized that some students need more support to be able to persist and complete a postsecondary degree. We are thankful to New York State for recognizing the importance of the Opportunity Grants and making an investment that ensures their availability for generations to come."

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, State Senator Tim Kennedy, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Mayor Byron Brown were on hand to present the money to Say Yes Buffalo.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It