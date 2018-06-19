Clear
Raccoon rescued from storm drain at cemetery

A raccoon is recovering after getting stuck in a storm drainpipe at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 6:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A raccoon is recovering after getting stuck in a storm drainpipe at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento.

In video shared with KCRA 3, Ben Nuckolls, who works with Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, is seen Saturday using a catchpole to pluck the trapped animal from the storm drain. Vegetable oil was poured on the animal beforehand to make it easier for him to pull out the raccoon, he said.

The rescued raccoon was then checked for injuries. Because it wasn't able to fully stand on its hind legs, it was taken to the Wildlife Care Association of Sacramento intake center to be evaluated, Nuckolls said.

"There was trash and partial food items in the pipe, which is most likely why the raccoon was interested in the storm drain pipe," Nuckolls wrote.

