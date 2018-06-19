Coke is coming back to Frisch's, restaurant officials announced Monday.
The Cincinnati-based chain made the announcement Monday morning. It's a change Cincinnatians have been asking for for years.
"Coca-Cola will return to the Frisch's brand. The conversion is expected to happened September 2018," Frisch's CEO Jason Vaughn said.
Vaughn said the restaurant has received many requests for the change since it switched to Pepsi in 2014, ending a five-decade run of Coke products. Frisch's decided to make the change as a new contract came up.
The switch to Pepsi was a questionable one for many in the city, most of whom grew up with the restaurant's famed cherry or vanilla Cokes.
