White Castle plans fundraiser for boy battling brain cancer

A local White Castle is planning a special day for one of its favorite customers, also known as "Super Luke" Knapke.

Luke, who is battling brain cancer, quickly captured the hearts of the staff.

"They're here every morning, and he's always got a smile on his face," White Castle general manager Marcus Holland said.

They're calling the event "The Crave of Super Luke" and will donate 15 percent of all sales to Luke and his family.

"After hearing his story, we wanted to do something that will raise his spirits even more than they already are," Holland said.

The fundraiser will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at 1742 Wildcat boulevard.