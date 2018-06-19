Two Akron firefighters have been placed on leave amid allegations they created pornographic videos in one of the department's fire stations.
Scroll for more content...
According to Ellen Lander Nischt, a spokesperson for the mayor, the firefighters were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Lander Nischt said she was meeting with the law and fire departments to obtain more information.
Akron police said they are not part of this investigation.
Related Content
- Two firefighters on paid leave for allegedly making porn at fire station
- Phoenix firefighter arrested for stealing from fire stations, setting fire
- Starbucks is giving baristas paid sick leave and stock bonuses
- Calls for paid family leave are getting louder
- How to offer paid leave without imposing a new tax
- Teachers in crisis: NY educators demand paid parental leave
- Reddit co-founder pushes for paid family leave
- WSJ: Cohen paid porn star through private LLC created just weeks before election
- Trump's lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star ahead of election
- Trump's lawyer admits he paid a porn star. Legal questions remain.