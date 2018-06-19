Clear
"Don't give up": Man uses exercise to fight cancer

A Waukesha man diagnosed with brain cancer his determination to live to inspire others.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Waukesha man diagnosed with brain cancer his determination to live to inspire others.

Trent Nienas is using exercise to help him fight the odds -- after he was told he had less than two years to live.

Doctors also said the now 27-year-old would never ice skate again. Today he's still reffing hockey and is thankful to be alive.

"How did you prove them wrong?" asked reporter Julia Fello. Trent responded, "I would say mindset."

Nienas tells us being a powerlifting athlete helped him after he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme. Doctors also found a cyst right next to it that continues to fill with fluid.

Trent tells us he has not skipped a workout, even through radiation and chemotherapy.

His mom, Diane Nienas, says Trent serves as an inspiration to her.

"Trent is a warrior, and with faith, strength, and courage he is defying the odds that were laid out before him a little over a year ago," said Diane Nienas. "He is determined not to live life with cancer, but just to live his life."

