Police seek suspect who stabbed woman in neck

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bristol police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a woman in the neck on Saturday morning.

Police have obtained a warrant for 29-year-old Christopher Howard after they said he stabbed a woman in the neck at about 8 a.m. in the area of Landry and Divinity Street.

Police said officers responded to a stabbing and upon arrival found a woman bleeding from a knife wound.

Police said she was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police described the suspect, Howard as a 5'10" slim man with red hair. Police said Howard is known to frequent the Bristol and Waterbury area.

Those with information on Howard's whereabouts are urged to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

