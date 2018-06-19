Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Supreme Court sidesteps partisan gerrymandering cases, let maps stand for now

(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped two major cases concerning partisan gerrymandering, allowing challen...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped two major cases concerning partisan gerrymandering, allowing challenged maps in two states to stand for now.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It