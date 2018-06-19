Clear
Plane takes an emergency landing

Officials said a plane took an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford on Saturday.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials said a plane took an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford on Saturday.

Officials said the plane landed just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were on board during the incident, and officials said neither individual suffered any injuries.

East Hartford Police Lieutenant Litwin told Channel 3 that the operators said the engine lost power en route to Massachusetts.

Lieutenant Litwin said the pilot took advantage of the runaway near Pratt and Whitney and came to a landing, and ultimately slid into the grass at the end of the runaway.

The East Hartford Fire Department is in charge of the scene and has notified the FAA.

