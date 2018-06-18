Clear

Strong quakes hit Japan, killing at least 2, and Guatemala

Strong earthquakes have struck Ring of Fire nations Japan and Guatemala within hours of each other.The city of...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 1:58 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 1:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Strong earthquakes have struck Ring of Fire nations Japan and Guatemala within hours of each other.

Scroll for more content...

The city of Osaka, on Japan's main Honshu Island, was shaken by a 5.3 magnitude quake around 8 a.m. Monday local time (7 p.m. Sunday ET) according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Japan Meteorology Agency put the magnitude at 5.9 and JMA Seismic Intensity at 5.3.

Meantime, a 5.6 magnitude quake struck near Guanagazapa in Guatemala's Escuintla province just after 8:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m ET) Sunday, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage, according to CONRED, the government agency for disaster reduction.

Both Japan and Guatemala are situated on the Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean..

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Rain later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It