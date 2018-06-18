Clear

TRAFFIC: Eastbound I-84 reopens after 12+ hour roadblocks due to fiery overnight crash

UPDATE:The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are no longer blocked.Original Story:Many Treasure Valley F...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 1:47 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 1:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

UPDATE:The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are no longer blocked.

Scroll for more content...

Original Story:

Many Treasure Valley Father's Day celebrations are likely falling behind schedule as a result of lane closures on eastbound I-84 near the Eagle Road exit.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, all eastbound lanes remained closed as a result of a multi-vehicle crash overnight near the Cloverdale overpass. Drivers heading east are being routed onto the Eagle Road exit. Traffic is backed up.

"Idaho State Police is still on scene of the crash, and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are still completely blocked," a press release stated late Sunday morning. "Motorists should use the detour in place at Eagle Road or find alternate routes of travel. Traffic congestion is especially heavy between the Meridian and Eagle exits."

Police say the original crash happened around 11:30 Saturday night when a commercial vehicle struck an SUV and another commercial vehicle slowing for construction. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus in Boise.

All westbound lanes are open.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Rain later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It