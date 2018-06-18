Attempted carjacking victim shares experience to help others

A woman confronted by a gunman right in front of her west Nashville home shared her terrifying story in hopes it will help protect others.

Scroll for more content...

The victim asked not to be identified.

"It was a bright sunny day. I wasn't expecting it," she said.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

"On video you can see the four teens walking down the street, and then you can't see the attack, but you can hear the screams and the alarm going off."

The attack took place while she was unloading items from her car, right in front of her house near Sylvan Park.

"I didn't hear or see anyone approach me. All of a sudden someone was jamming me into my car, with a gun to my head saying this is it, this is your day."

A neighbor heard the screams and started walking toward the commotion.

The victim escaped with a bruised shin and shoulder. Two of the four teens were taken into custody.

"We need to find ways to help these kids. Whether it's through organizations, established, or new ones. These kids need help," she said.

In February, Metro police created a youth violence task force. So far, there have been 109 teenager arrests of youths 17-years-old or younger.

The Metro crime map of the West Precinct show numerous robberies, assaults, car break-ins, and cars stolen over the last four weeks.

"Be extra careful, be aware, because these things are happening," Wednesday's victim said.