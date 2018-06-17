Clear

What Trump said behind the scenes at G7

While discussing migration problems, President Trump said to Japanese Prime Minister Abe, "Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon," according to G7 sources.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Jun. 17, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser on behalf of Sen. Dean Heller during a visit to Las Vegas this Saturday, giving a boost to this cycle's most vulnerable Senate Republican incumbent.

Tickets start at $15,000 per couple for a photo reception with the President, according to an invite obtained by CNN from a state Republican source, while donors of at least $50,000 can attend a "private roundtable" with the President.

Trump is also slated to address the Nevada State Republican Convention, the source said.

The President's visit will continue his record of active engagement in Nevada GOP politics this year. Trump notably helped Heller avoid a primary challenge from Danny Tarkanian by urging him to seek a seat in Congress instead; and the President more recently endorsed Republican Adam Laxalt in the party's primary for governor.

The fundraiser also reflects Trump's role as an active surrogate on behalf of national Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, in person and on Twitter. This week, he tweeted his support for Missouri's Republican attorney general, Josh Hawley, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, and for Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Robinson
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 101°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It