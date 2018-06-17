Seth Meyers explains why he's tough on Trump

Scroll for more content...

Seth Meyers says if President Donald Trump stopped giving comedians so much material, they would simply "move on to something else."

"Look, I would happily push aside what he gives us every day for a more balanced leadership for the country, Meyers said on CNN's "The Van Jones Show." "I don't value my show's success over the country's."

Since becoming President, Trump has been the butt of many late-night jokes. Meyers, however, says comedians are more focused on calling out hypocrisy, not Trump, when cracking jokes.

"Look I could understand that (conservatives) don't like it. And I certainly respect their opinion to choose not to watch," Meyers, the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," told Jones. "With that said, most comedians are pretty consistent in calling out hypocrisy and lying. I don't think, we don't every day just say, 'Hey, we have to attack Donald Trump, what is there?' It's the opposite. The thing comes first and then we realize in order to talk about, it is in some degree to attack Donald Trump.

"Like the day he stops giving us stuff to talk about, we will move on to something else, Meyers continued. "But it's not like we have to go searching through the corners of the internet to find something crazy."