Giuliani calls for an end to the 'possibility of a ridiculous impeachment' of Trump

Rudy Giuliani told voters at a campaign rally in New York on Saturday that they have to put an end to the "possibility of a ridiculous impeachment" of President Donald Trump.

The former mayor of New York, who is part of the President's legal team in the Russia investigation, was on Staten Island campaigning for Republican Rep. Dan Donovan.

"Let's not lock 'em up, let's elect Dan," Giuliani said after attendees at the Hilton Garden Inn broke into chants calling for jailing FBI officials criticized in the recent Justice Department inspector general report on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. "Let's keep this seat Republican. Let's stop the possibility of a ridiculous impeachment."

Giuliani has argued that Trump cannot be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation, but could face impeachment if he has done something wrong.

In New York Saturday, after starting off with a few remarks about Donovan, Giuliani turned his focus to the man he's been representing for the past two months.

"I'm very proud because he's got that spirit," Giuliani said of Trump. "My God, nothing gets him down. But what they've been doing to him is heartless, it's cruel."

The former New York prosecutor suggested that the Russia investigation is "made up of a bunch of distorted human beings who cried" when Clinton lost the election.

"Imagine FBI agents and prosecutors crying when Hillary Clinton wasn't elected. I think if I could get those pictures of them crying ..." Giuliani said, seemingly referring to the inspector general's report released Thursday.

The internal watchdog's report detailed a series of failures by the top federal officials in charge of the Clinton email investigation ahead of the election, but concluded no political bias impacted the investigation.

The report also revealed instant messages between an unidentified FBI attorney and an FBI employee the day after the election in which the employee wrote, "I can't stop crying." The attorney had been assigned to the Clinton investigation and to the Mueller probe, but left that team in February, according to the report.

"Instead of investigating President Trump, they should go to Bellevue. Wackadoodles," Giuliani said at the rally Saturday, invoking the historic Manhattan hospital's notorious psychiatric ward while gesturing to his head with wide eyes.