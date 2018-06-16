Long Island teen beats cancer a second time just in time for prom, graduation

Teenager Chris Benedetto conquered cancer for a second time, just in time to attend his prom and high school graduation next week at Floral Park Memorial High School.

Scroll for more content...

Chris had months of chemo, surgery for bone cancer in his leg and he had to learn to walk again; all followed by more chemo.

"It took the air out of me; we lived a nightmare," said his father Paul Benedetto, a Nassau County police officer.

"We were in a time warp, and we went right back to the day he was a baby."

Chris suffered from a different type of rare cancer when he was 18-months-old and the family never thought they would have to relive such an experience.

Knowing that Chris loves exotic, fast cars, and given all that he's been through, a special chariot has been arranged to whisk the teen home upon his long-awaited discharge from NYU Winthrop Hospital Friday.

The chariot, a white Lamborghini with scissor doors, was a surprise ride to celebrate his other "graduation" - beating cancer.