Settle in with these weekend reads

A father who gave birth. A life-saving, yet deadly medicine. And Disney's lost park. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Sabastion Sparks knew parenting would come with serious challenges. But most new dads didn't give birth to their child. With Father's Day approaching, Sabastion, a 24-year-old transgender man, finds himself thinking about gender roles and what it means to be a dad.

13-year-old Emmy Reeves struggled with the rarest of conditions. She was a child with Type 1 diabetes who was allergic to the insulin shots she needed to stay alive.

All coastal countries could be seriously threatened by flooding if nothing is done to stop the massive melt of sea ice in Antarctica, according to nine award-winning scientists. They are proposing two scenarios for what could happen by 2070: one promising, one bleak.

They know what it's like to drift to that dark place. Though they hide it well, they've thought about ending it all. Now they're sharing their stories in hopes that they can save others.

People have been paying big money to see gussied-up versions of a small Missouri town. The Main Streets at the entrances to most Disney theme parks are idealized versions of Marceline, where Walt Disney grew up. When he died in 1966, his final unfinished project was an attraction that would recapture and perpetuate his youth there.

For half a decade, a wealthy venture capitalist has been trying to carve up California into a cluster of smaller states. His plan, writes Jeff Yang, would take one pluralist, multicultural economic powerhouse and slice it into a wealthy white and Asian homeland, alongside two poor, brown ones.

Thousands of Americans are locked up in state prisons for drug possession. But strangling, punching or slamming your partner into a wall often means a suspended sentence, probation, or case dismissed. Natalie Schreyer and Jessica Klein write that it's time for the government to put its resources toward protecting women.