A Monumental Week in Trumpworld

This week is one we will look back on in a month, six months, a year or even four years and analyze how what happened this week set the course for much of what was to come in Donald Trump's presidency.

Scroll for more content...

Consider:

Trump traveled to Singapore for a first-of-its-kind summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Family separations -- as a result of the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies -- leapt into the public consciousness The Department of Justice's inspector general released a more than 500-page report detailing missteps by then-FBI Director James Comey -- among others -- during the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server Paul Manafort, Trump's onetime campaign chairman, is incarcerated after repeatedly trying, prosecutors allege, to tamper with potential witnesses in his upcoming trial Longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is apparently willing to cooperate with federal officials in hopes of lessening the charges against him.

That's a LOT of balls up in the air, with the potential to fundamentally reshape the arc of Trump's presidency when they all land. Immigration. North Korea. The special counsel. The FBI.

It's enough news for a month in most past administrations. In Trumpworld, it's a week -- composing 32 (!) major headlines.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Read Friday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.